Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,923 in the last 365 days.

July 8, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Addresses Public Safety Risk Posed by Enhanced Earned Sentence Credit System

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

 

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Chloe Smith
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Addresses Public Safety Risk Posed by Enhanced Earned Sentence Credit System

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today voiced serious public safety concerns about violent offenders receiving reduced sentences. On July 1st, the prohibition on enhanced earned sentence credits for inmates convicted of both violent and nonviolent offenses expired, rendering over 7,000 violent offenders eligible for reduced sentences.

Among these offenders are individuals convicted of major crimes, including first-degree murder, abduction, rape, manslaughter, and robbery. Alarmingly, approximately 25% of these inmates have been identified as high-risk for violent recidivism, meaning they have a high likelihood of reoffending violently.

“These alarming statistics are underscored by a disturbing truth my office uncovered in February: inmates released under the ‘enhanced’ earned sentence credit system are significantly more likely to reoffend and be rearrested – especially for violent crimes – than those released under the standard earned sentence credit system,” said Attorney General Miyares. “I believe in redemption and am a strong proponent for helping our returning citizens re-enter society to live productive lives. However, aggressive retroactive sentence reductions for violent criminals with a high risk of recidivism undermines our justice system and disregards victims. Good intentions do not equal good results. It’s increasingly clear that the enhanced earned sentence credit system poses a serious risk to Virginians."

The Office of the Attorney General will continue to monitor the situation and work with local law enforcement to ensure Virginians’ safety.

###

You just read:

July 8, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Addresses Public Safety Risk Posed by Enhanced Earned Sentence Credit System

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more