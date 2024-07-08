July 8, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Addresses Public Safety Risk Posed by Enhanced Earned Sentence Credit System

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Chloe Smith

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Addresses Public Safety Risk Posed by Enhanced Earned Sentence Credit System

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today voiced serious public safety concerns about violent offenders receiving reduced sentences. On July 1st, the prohibition on enhanced earned sentence credits for inmates convicted of both violent and nonviolent offenses expired, rendering over 7,000 violent offenders eligible for reduced sentences.

Among these offenders are individuals convicted of major crimes, including first-degree murder, abduction, rape, manslaughter, and robbery. Alarmingly, approximately 25% of these inmates have been identified as high-risk for violent recidivism, meaning they have a high likelihood of reoffending violently.

“These alarming statistics are underscored by a disturbing truth my office uncovered in February: inmates released under the ‘enhanced’ earned sentence credit system are significantly more likely to reoffend and be rearrested – especially for violent crimes – than those released under the standard earned sentence credit system,” said Attorney General Miyares. “I believe in redemption and am a strong proponent for helping our returning citizens re-enter society to live productive lives. However, aggressive retroactive sentence reductions for violent criminals with a high risk of recidivism undermines our justice system and disregards victims. Good intentions do not equal good results. It’s increasingly clear that the enhanced earned sentence credit system poses a serious risk to Virginians."

The Office of the Attorney General will continue to monitor the situation and work with local law enforcement to ensure Virginians’ safety.

