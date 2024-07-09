Private label offerings of Salike’s premium range of coir products
Salike, UK’s largest coir portfolio, offers garden centres & retailers the opportunity to stock our range coir products under their own private labelsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salike Limited, home to UK’s largest coir portfolio, offers garden centres, retailers, and others the opportunity to stock our range of premium, sustainable coir products under their own private labels. This move underscores our unwavering commitment to both our partners and customers, as we continue to build a portfolio of products that are renowned for their quality and value for money.
Salike manufactures and supplies a diverse and innovative range of sustainable coir products for the horticultural and erosion control industries. Crafted from the husk of the coconut, coir is an organic and vegan resource. Our coir products are natural, biodegradable, and peat-free. With collaborations in over 14 countries, including the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and many countries across Europe, Salike continues to make a significant impact on the global market.
Pioneers in the industry
A Group which was Founded in 2012, Salike draws on over two decades of industry experience. Initially focused on supplying the trade sector with sustainable horticultural and erosion control products, Salike expanded into the retail sector in 2020 with the launch of its e-commerce brand, CoirProducts.co.uk. This platform offers the UK’s largest coir portfolio, making Salike’s unique array of coir product varieties easily accessible to growers and gardeners across the country.
Innovative products
Salike’s renowned brands for horticulture include Coir Plus, Coir Vital Grow, and the revolutionary Coir Nutri. Salike’s www.GrowWithCoir.co.uk range marks the first exclusive coir gardening range for schools, associations and organisations. Our sustainable erosion control range includes popular products such as coir netting, coir logs, Salike erosion control blankets, coir sheets, and Salike Geoblanket, a revolutionary product solely developed by Salike(R). In another series of firsts, we introduced a range of exclusive coir bundles, including the coir kids bundles. Due to our intrinsic characteristic of being an innovative company, we are proud to be flexible for our customers, portrayed in our ability to adhere to customisable orders and private labelling.
Sustainability at its core
Salike’s commitment to sustainability is exemplified by its achievement of carbon neutrality, having been recognised for demonstrating its commitment to environmental responsibility by complying with the requirements of ISO 14064-1:2018. As such, Salike has been verified in accordance with the specifications of ISO 14064-3:2019 for our organisation-level GHG statement. This standard provides clear guidelines and requirements for quantifying and verifying our GHG emissions. This builds on our previous carbon neutral certifications of our parent company (under the same stakeholders), involved in manufacturing and supplying our products. With our products crafted in Sri Lanka, which is where the raw material is available, we offset our carbon footprint, following the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) processes. Additionally, Salike adheres to Sedex fair-trade practices and is a proud member of the Organisation for Responsible Businesses, while working towards ISO certification for quality, testimony to putting people and the planet at the forefront of our work.
If you are looking for private labelling or stocking high quality, sustainable products, directly from the producers, get in touch with our business development team via info@salike.co.uk.
