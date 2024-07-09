Northern Outdoors Resort to Host Maine Legislators on R.A.F.T. for America Trip
THE FORKS, MAINE, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the 2024 whitewater rafting season gets into high gear, Northern Outdoors, in The Forks, is partnering with R.A.F.T. for America to help Americans of all stripes to build kinship and common purpose, in one of the most exciting and pristine places on earth.
Some say that America is increasingly divided, and that deepening polarization is a real problem. But recent polling suggests that 89% of us are tired of the divisiveness, and that given the opportunity, 79% of us would willingly participate in reducing social divisions.
This year’s R.A.F.T. for America campaign will showcase this idea by highlighting the concept that as Americans, we are all in the same boat, and regardless of our differences, we always have greater success by pulling together than by pulling apart - whether it’s on a whitewater river, or on Main Street, or in the halls of Congress.
Maine Representatives, Jennifer Poirier and Amy Arata, and state Senator Lisa Keim are joining other Mainers from the opposite side of the aisle, to help create a steady stream of messaging that says yes, we can reach out across our differences, and provide alternatives to the divisive rhetoric that too often permeates the airwaves.
As Poirier, Arata and Keim have often said, it's OK to disagree with folks on the other side of the aisle about many things - but it's also important to work together for the good of our country and our fellow citizens. There's nothing more important than listening first, disagreeing better, and searching for outcomes that spell success for the country and for the state of Maine.
The three Maine Representatives and other Raft for American participants will be guided down the Kennebec River by Registered Maine Whitewater Guides, Liz Caruso who is running as a candidate for the Maine House of Representatives this fall, and former House Majority Leader, Jeff McCabe.
According to Russell Walters, president of Northern Outdoors, “This isn’t about politics, it’s about reminding ourselves and our fellow-Americans that our politics don’t define us, and that when we work together as a team, we can meet any challenge that presents itself.”
Walters says that Northern Outdoors is excited to be a part of this inaugural R.A.F.T. for America campaign and looks forward to supporting this initiative for years to come.
R.A.F.T. for America is a project of Team Democracy,
in partnership with Northern Outdoors
Russell Walters
