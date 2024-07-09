Kathryn Cecil of KC Courage Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

AMERICAN FORK, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathryn Cecil has a Master’s Degree in Education and a strong history in training, instruction and curriculum development. She took her skills in a dynamic new direction when she established KC Courage Coaching and Consulting in 2016. Her firm provides a spectrum of leadership development, life coaching, corporate training, and executive coaching services, some geared to specific segments of the staff.

“I put courage in my business name because it takes a lot of courage to step out of our comfort zone and overcome our fears, and then try new skills or actions. People need courage to stand up as a leader.”

The concepts of courage and change are central to the teachings of Bene Brown, notable author and transformational coach and one of Kathryn’s many influences. Another influence on her direction was back when Kathryn became stepmother to a special needs child and began advising other parents of challenging children on how to best meet their challenges and develop their gifts and intellect despite the (largely ill-conceived) barriers.

“Every mind matters. We all have something to bring to the table. And leaders must embrace that when creating a truly diverse and inclusive environment. We all need to create positive connections and safe spaces for one another.”

Understanding neurodiversity and embracing individual needs, minds, and abilities is as important in today’s workplace as understanding one another’s culture/language, sexuality, or generational habits, when striving for equity and inclusion. It is also part of the satisfaction coaches like Kahryn derive from seeing someone step into their power. When they discover who they were meant to be, use a new tool or sense of awareness, and reach that A-HA Moment.

Neurodiversity is about people whose brains are wired differently and they might not act or communicate in conventional ways. They can still be valuable team contributors and even obtain college degrees with the right support and teaching. Kathryn has made a niche as a coach and mother in creating possibilities for those with ADHD, Autism, and other neuro-atypical thought processes. She tells clients they can recognize patterns, emotions, and good behaviors, and anyone can dare to lead. In the pages of her updated website, Kathryn features a resource section that delves into the various tools and attitudes related to the neurodiverse, both at home and at work.

Another integral step in developing leadership skills is overcoming the inner critic. We all succumb to self-doubt when it comes to our talents, strengths, and behaviors, and even this coach once doubted whether she should become one. This is significant for leadership, when the person giving direction to others on a team, and helping nurture their talents, must do so with noticeable confidence and knowledge. Emotional intelligence and empathy are also key to successful leadership actions.

As Kathryn’s priorities and the world around her shifted, so has her practice. She no longer does much curriculum design. She focuses more on blog posts and resources like ADDitude Magazine. She has finalized new thoughts and revamped her website accordingly. And she is in the process of drafting up a book, a practice-oriented book that will be more like a tool or manual than a personal history.

Kathryn’s new welcome page says: We create inclusive climates where individuals and teams thrive. Our mission is to inspire authentic connections that look beyond labels, while honoring lived experiences.

We think that is a wonderful concept for leaders to master and look forward to learning from her insights! Kathryn is part of a new nationwide movement to expand the definition of a diverse workforce and support under-represented talent pools. Working well with everyone on the team brings a sense of inclusivity to the company culture and also contributes to overall business growth.

