Auddia Announces First Beta Program Partner for Subscription Pay-Per-Play Podcasting

Ultimate Motorcycling Magazine’s Podcast Motos And Friends Will be the First Partner for faidr’s Subscription Beta

faidr’s Beta Program Pays Podcast Owners per Listen While Delivering an Ad-reduced Experience for Users

BOULDER, CO, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) (“Auddia” or the “Company”), a proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification and related technologies, reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content, today announced it has secured the first partner for its beta podcast subscription program with Ultimate Motorcycling Magazine.

"We at the Motos And Friends understand the interruptive downside to advertising in podcasting, and we've always been thoughtful about integrating relevant sponsorship content into our episodes," said Arthur Coldwells, the founder and host of Motos And Friends. "Auddia's approach represents an attractive economic model for us, one that does not require interrupting the content the listener is enjoying, and we're excited to see how our audience responds."

In March of 2024, Auddia provided details of its Pay-Per-Play podcast beta, the goals of which were to tap into higher margins and enable greater efficiencies beyond the current economics of podcasting. Since that update, the Company has been in talks with multiple podcast owners and networks interested in joining its beta program.

For the beta program, which runs for 90 days and kicked off on July 1st, 2024, all new Motos And Friends episodes on the faidr app will be delivered through Auddia’s Seamless Play technology, leveraging the Company’s AI and NLP technologies of segment-identification and ad-avoidance. For each play or download, Auddia will compensate Ultimate Motorcycling per play on the faidr app. The rate is roughly double what the average ad-supported podcast makes per download.

“We’re thrilled to launch this partnership with Motos And Friends podcast,” said Michael Lawless, CEO of Auddia. “From the beginning of developing the feature, our goal was to foster a stronger economic environment for podcasters. The creators behind Ultimate Motorcycling Magazine immediately understood what we were trying to achieve, and we’re excited to see how their listeners engage with our platform.”

In addition to launching faidr in both CarPlay and Android Auto in the coming weeks, the Company is in the process of bringing several other podcast partners into the beta Pay-Per-Play program and will announce further progress milestones accordingly.

