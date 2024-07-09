Pico Partners with Blue Ocean Technologies for After-Hours US Equities Trading Expanding PicoNet’s Capabilities

NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading global provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, announced today a connectivity partnership with Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT), a capital markets fintech leader in global trading and data, to expand Pico’s market services for after-hours trading. As a result, PicoNet™ clients will now be connected to BOT’s Blue Ocean ATS to access enhanced overnight trading capabilities for US equities.



Blue Ocean ATS offers after-hours trading between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. Eastern Time from Sunday to Thursday. This addition to PicoNet is particularly valuable for APAC investors, who can now manage their risk in real-time and trade US stocks during their daytime hours.

“We are thrilled to integrate Blue Ocean ATS into PicoNet, offering reliable access to after-hours trading for US equities," said Jarrod Yuster, CEO of Pico. "This partnership empowers our clients, especially in the APAC region, to manage risk in real-time during local market hours, reinforcing our commitment to providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions.”

“We are delighted to grow our reach and access to traders globally given our new partnership with Pico,” said Brian Hyndman, President, and CEO of Blue Ocean Technologies. “Our mission is to continue to drive market accessibility with our innovative approach that offers global traders the opportunity to trade during unconventional market hours. As the first leading market operator enabling 24 hour trading days in equities, we are excited to partner with a top-tier market technology provider like Pico to drive our growth among their Asia Pacific and other global subscribers.”

Key partnership benefits include:

Reliable and Fast Connectivity: Clients benefit from seamless and uninterrupted connectivity to Blue Ocean ATS, ensuring efficient access to after-hours trading.

Comprehensive Real-Time Data Access: Access to real-time data during the extended trading window enhances decision-making and trading strategies.

Scalable and Secure Solutions: Pico’s comprehensive global infrastructure supports scalability to meet growing client needs while maintaining the highest data security standards.

Proactive Customer Support: Dedicated support teams with specialized knowledge provide proactive guidance and immediate issue resolution during after-hours trading sessions.

The addition of Blue Ocean ATS to PicoNet aims to serve US equities clients and APAC investors seeking reliable and comprehensive after-hours trading solutions. Pico’s advanced technology infrastructure ensures clients receive high-quality data and connectivity services, supporting their trading activities and strategic decisions.

About Pico

Pico is a leading global provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico’s technology and services power mission-critical systems for global banks, exchanges, electronic trading firms, quantitative hedge funds, and financial technology service providers. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil to generate analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

To learn more about Pico, please visit https://www.pico.net.

About Blue Ocean Technologies

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT) is a unique capital markets fintech company empowering global investors by making trading possible during US overnight trading hours. Blue Ocean ATS, LLC, and its trading system Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS), currently trade US National Market System (NMS) stocks from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am ET from Sunday – Thursday. Founded in 2019, Blue Ocean ATS is on a mission to transform US trading to Global trading via its flagship service, Blue Ocean Session, providing access and transparency to subscribers in all time zones during non-traditional US market hours. For more information, visit www.blueocean-tech.io or contact us at sales@blueoceanats.com.

Press Contacts:

Pico

pr@pico.net

Blue Ocean Technologies

press@blueocean-tech.io