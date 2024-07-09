STALICLA appoints Dr. Purnanand Sarma, PhD, as Chair of the Board of Directors

Press Release

Dr. Sarma brings exceptional expertise in all facets of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology business, from scaling platforms to developing therapeutics

Geneva, Switzerland – July 9, 2024 – STALICLA SA, a Swiss neuro precision biotech company dedicated to developing precision medicine-based treatments for neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric disorders, such as autism spectrum disorder, announced today the appointment of Dr. Purnanand Sarma, PhD, as Chair of its Board of Directors. Dr. Sarma, who will hold the title of Executive Chairman, will actively support the strategic development of STALICLA, working closely with the CEO, Lynn Durham, and the management team.

With an extensive career spanning more than three decades in the industry, Dr. Sarma, based in Boston, USA, possesses exceptional expertise in all facets of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology business from scaling platforms to developing therapeutics. He previously served as President and CEO of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM), a U.S. company developing targeted cancer therapies. At Immunome, he led a successful IPO, concluded a partnership with Abbvie before completing a merger and concurrent $125 million PIPE financing in late 2023. He also served as CEO and Board Member of TARIS Biomedical for a decade, leading the company through an asset transaction with Allergan before its full acquisition by Johnson & Johnson.

Lynn Durham, CEO of STALICLA, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sarma to our team. His proven track record and strategic insights will be invaluable as we advance our mission to transform the treatment landscape for neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric disorders. We are breaking new ground in precision medicine for brain disorders, having recently published results from a landmark phase 1b study with STP1, a novel combination therapy tailored for certain patients with autism spectrum disorder. Dr. Sarma’s knowledge, skills and leadership will complement our existing strengths and help us achieve new milestones.”

Purnanand Sarma, PhD, Executive Chairman of STALICLA, said: “I am excited to join STALICLA and support the innovative work being conducted under Lynn Durham's visionary leadership. The company's dedication to precision medicine and its impressive progress to date are truly inspiring, especially in a therapeutic area where our approach can truly enable rational drug development. I look forward to contributing to STALICLA's strategic plan and continued success.”

About STALICLA:

STALICLA is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing precision medicine for brain disorders.

The company has developed a unique neuro precision development platform, DEPI, supported by clinical validation in a first indication: autism spectrum disorder. Its lead neurodevelopmental disorder asset, STP1, is entering Phase 2 trials.

It’s lead neuropsychiatry asset, STP7 (Mavoglurant), fully funded by US government, will soon be Phase 3 ready for cocaine use disorder. ‎

For more information, please visit: www.stalicla.com.



