Jitterbit Awarded 46 Badges for Rapid Implementation Capabilities, User-Friendly Features in 2024 G2 Summer Report

Jitterbit's Harmony and Vinyl solutions earn 46 ‘Leader’ or ‘High Performer’ badges in iPaaS, API, EDI, RAD and No-Code Application Development categories

ALAMEDA, Calif., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, a global leader in empowering transformation through automation, today announced it has been named an industry leader in rapid implementation capabilities and user-friendly features by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.



Two Jitterbit solutions, Harmony, its low-code Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), and Vinyl, its low-code application development platform, earned 46 award badges across the iPaaS, API Management, EDI, RAD and No-Code Application Development categories. This is the seventh consecutive year Jitterbit has been highly ranked by G2.

"Jitterbit is committed to accelerating business transformation through streamlined automation, robust integration and cutting-edge solutions by identifying industry gaps and actively listening to customer needs," said Vito Salvaggio, SVP of product management at Jitterbit. "Our high rankings from G2 for seven years running speaks to our dedication to innovation, as we look to continue clearing the path as an industry leader."



The recognition for Jitterbit’s Harmony and Vinyl platforms encompasses 46 badges. The company earned:

19 Leader Badges for iPaaS, API Management, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Rapid Application Development (RAD) and No-Code Development Platform

Every year, more than 90 million people, including employees at every Fortune 500 company, consult G2 when making software decisions. G2 Grid Reports are released on a quarterly basis and rank products based on authentic peer evaluations collected from the G2 community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

Key G2 Grid Report Highlights

Leader in iPaaS, API Management and EDI

Jitterbit’s low-code Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) offering, Harmony, was named a Leader in multiple global G2 Grid reports, including, iPaaS, API Management and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI). In addition, Harmony earned an Easiest to Use badge in the Enterprise Usability Index for Electronic Data Exchange (EDI), a Best Estimated ROI badge in the Small-Business Results Index for Electronic Data Exchange (EDI) and a Fastest Implementation badge in the Small Business Implementation Index for Electronic Data Exchange (EDI).

Leader in Rapid Application Development and No-Code Development

Jitterbit’s low-code application platform, Vinyl, was named a Leader in the Grid Reports for Rapid Application Development (RAD) and No-Code Development Platforms. In addition, Vinyl earned a Best Support badge in the Small Business Relationship Index for Workplace Innovation Platforms and two Easiest to Do Business With badges; one in the Enterprise Relationship Index for Low-Code Development Platforms and the other in the Small-Business Relationship Index for Workplace Innovation Platforms.

Jitterbit’s high ranking has remained consistent, maintaining 4.6 out of 5 stars for its Harmony and Vinyl products.

About Jitterbit Inc.

Jitterbit empowers business transformation with low-code enterprise solutions for integration and application development. Jitterbit combines and simplifies the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Organizations around the globe rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them automate critical business processes and build applications to future proof their business. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

