PHILIPPINES, July 9 - Press Release

July 8, 2024 Bong Go joins Iba, Zambales Mayor's Cup; supports grassroots leagues to promote role of sports in nation-building: 'Get into sports, stay away from drugs, to keep us healthy and fit!' At the opening of the Mayor's Cup in Iba, Zambales, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go stressed the importance of physical fitness and community engagement through sports. The event, which he supported together with the Philippine Sports Commission, featured competitions in basketball and volleyball, drawing participants and spectators from the local area. "Pangalagaan po natin ang ating kalusugan. Kailangan physically fit tayo," Go stated during the event on Friday, July 5, emphasizing health and fitness as priorities being the Chair of both the Senate Committees on Sports and on Health. Go also linked sports to broader social issues: "Isang paraan 'yan na ilayo natin ang mga kabataan sa iligal na droga. Get into sports, stay away from drugs, to keep us healthy and fit!" The senator then highlighted the dual benefits of sports involvement: "Iyan ang aking prayoridad, sports at health... Importante ibigay n'yo po ang inyong lahat. Just give your best. Manalo man o matalo, importante ibinigay n'yo po ang inyong lahat." Recognizing the critical need for sufficient funding in the sports sector, the senator emphasized his successful efforts to secure an increased budget for sports programs as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance in the international stage, as well as launch effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts in the grassroots. Go has been a proactive advocate for sports development, taking significant legislative actions to support young athletes and integrate sports into national development. He played a crucial role in the establishment of the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470, located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, providing a dual path for student-athletes to excel in sports and academics. Additionally, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which passed the Senate on its third and final reading in May. This bill aims to establish a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also aligns with the national sports development strategy and shall provide opportunities for aspiring athletes from different localities to train and compete in national, and hopefully, international stages as well. Go, alongside the Philippine Sports Commission, has also provided significant financial support to Filipino athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics. On June 21, during a ceremony at the PSC office in Manila, Go and PSC officials distributed checks worth PhP500,000 to each of the Olympians to aid their preparations. Lastly, Go elaborated on his additional initiatives to promote grassroots sports, such as supporting local leagues, sports clinics, and providing necessary equipment. These initiatives serve as a foundational step towards nurturing young talents at the community level, ensuring a robust pipeline for sports development in the country. Meanwhile, he expressed his support for the Mayor's Cup, organized under the leadership of Mayor Irenea Maniquiz-Binan, as a platform for youth to demonstrate their sportsmanship and dedication. The senator also extended his gratitude to other officials, including Congresswoman Bing Maniquiz, Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr, and Vice Mayor Joan Ballesteros, among others. Closing his address, Go, an adopted son of both the province of Zambales and the town of Iba, reiterated his dedication to service. "Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa, gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na po tayo babalik sa mundong ito." "Ako po ang inyong Senador Kuya Bong Go, patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil ako po'y naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao, serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," he concluded, leaving a lasting impression of his commitment to the community and nation. On the same day, Go also assisted 2,000 indigents of the town. He also attended the blessing and inauguration of the town's new municipal hall and Super Health Center which he supported as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance.