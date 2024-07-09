PHILIPPINES, July 9 - Press Release

July 8, 2024 In pursuit of local development and improved public service delivery: adopted son of Iba and Zambales Bong Go helps town with new Municipal Hall In a significant boost to the infrastructure of Iba, Zambales, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the blessing and inauguration of the town's new municipal hall on Friday, July 5. As the Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Go played a pivotal role in advocating for funding for the project, underscoring its importance to the community. During the ceremony, Go highlighted the anticipated benefits the new municipal hall will bring to the constituents of Iba. "This municipal hall is not just a building; it is a symbol of progress and service to the people of Iba. It is designed to address the needs of our citizens efficiently and effectively," Go stated. As an adopted son of Iba town and the province of Zambales, Senator Go expressed his pride in the new municipal hall and commended the local government, led by Congressman Jay Khonghun, Congresswoman Doris "Bing Maniquiz, Governor Hermogenes "Jun" Ebdane, Vice Governor Jacqueline "Jaq" Khonghun, Mayor Irenea "Aireen" Maniquiz Binan, and Vice Mayor Joan Ballesteros, among others, for their relentless efforts to advance the town. "I am proud to see how far Iba has come. The local government's unwavering efforts have been instrumental in making this project a reality. This hall will serve as a hub for governance and community services," he remarked. The town of Iba in Zambales has officially declared Go as its adopted son last 2022 in recognition of his exemplary track record in effective and efficient public service, his efforts in empowering local government units, and his significant legislative contributions. In Resolution No. 25, adopted on June 23, 2022, the Sangguniang Bayan of Iba highlighted Go's public service career, noting his dedication to the country, particularly to local government units, by allocating government resources to empower LGUs. The resolution highlighted several projects that the senator has successfully implemented in the town. These include the construction of Phase I & Phase II of the GO IBA Municipal Building, providing educational assistance to the youth sector, and offering financial support to tricycle operators and drivers, market vendors, barbers, fisherfolk, and farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Municipality of Iba is honored for having a staunch partner whose efforts deserve acknowledgment from Ibanians in the form of being embraced as adopted son of Iba and to consider him as one of our own by supporting him in all his endeavors, advocacies and aspirations," the resolution further read. Senator Go reaffirmed his support for the town and the entire province of Zambales, emphasizing the critical role of infrastructure projects in regional development. In line with his dedication to advancing the province, Go backed numerous infrastructural projects in Zambales, such as road rehabilitation, market construction, seawall building, and the installation of solar-powered street lights, among others. "Sa totoo lang po huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Ako po'y isang probinsyano lamang katulad ni dating pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte na binigyan niyo po ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyong lahat," Go expressed. "Maraming-maraming salamat po sa pagkakataon. Hindi ko po sasayangin yan. Walang maaaksayang oras po sa akin. Ako po'y sanay sa trabaho. Hindi po ako pulitiko na mangangako sa inyo. Basta bukas ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat. Ako po'y patuloy na magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya," he added. The local government of Iba expressed their gratitude to Senator Go for his unwavering support. "Hindi naman ito pagmamay-ari ng empleyado lang, kundi pagmamay-ari ng bayan. Kaya ingatan po natin, tayong mga nasa posisyon, at kailangan ipakita natin na inaalagaan natin dahil ito ay galing sa may puso at gustong tumulong upang masaayos ang ating bayan," Mayor Binan expressed. The new municipal hall stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts between national and local governments aimed at fostering development and enhancing the welfare of the community in Iba, Zambales. Apart from the municipal hall, the senator also supported the acquisition of multicabs and the concretion of a farm-to-market road in the town. He also supported the construction of a Super Health Center in the town, which Go personally visited earlier that day. On the same day, Go also assisted 2,000 indigents in the town. Lastly, as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, the senator also attended the opening of the Mayor's Cup Basketball & Volleyball League at the Zambales Sports Gymnasium which he supported together with the Philippine Sports Commission.