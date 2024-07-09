Tolentino lauds barangay exec, Gen Z vlogger for advocating animal rights, welfare

Submit Release
Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Tuesday (July 9) commended a barangay chair in Manila and a Gen Z vlogger from Parañaque for their work in protecting and promoting animal rights and welfare.

In his morning program, 'Morning Chill' on DWAN 1206 AM, the senator lauded Roland Gacula, chair of Barangay 310, Manila, for his grassroots programs, which include free vaccination against rabies for the pets of his constituents.

"Napakaganda nitong binabakunahan ang mga alagang aso at pusa. Nagpapakita ito na talagang nakatutok kayo sa animal rights," the senator told Gacula.

Barangay 310 is located in a busy and densely populated district in Manila that includes sections of Quezon Boulevard and Recto Avenue, and the Manila City Jail.

The senator also noted the area's proximity to the Arranque pet market, which he said makes it even more important for the community to remain 'rabies free.'

In a separate interview, Tolentino praised Raevin Bonifacio, a Generation Z vlogger, who has 1.1 million followers on social media, and is known online for his animal rescue videos. To date, Bonifacio has rescued hundreds of stray, abandoned, and abused dogs.

"I turned a section of our backyard into a mini animal shelter, that's where I help the rescued dogs recover, after which I look for new parents to adopt them so that they would have a new home and family," he shared with the senator.

Tolentino himself is an animal rights advocate. He recently raised the idea of relocating the Manila Zoo to the renowned Masungi Georesereve in Baras, Rizal, which he said will allow the animals under the zoo's care to live under better conditions that approximate their natural habitats.

