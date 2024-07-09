STATEMENT OF SEN NANCY BINAY

on the signing of the Reciprocal Access Agreement with Japan

Since 2022, former Senate President Migz Zubiri and then-Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko consistently pushed for the crafting of a Reciprocal Access Agreement between the Philippines and Japan.

The signing of the RAA is the fruit of the Senate's effort to peaceful resolutions to maritime conflicts in the Asia-Pacific Region, an assertion to our territorial rights, and a reiteration of the Philippines' adherence to defend its national sovereignty.

The RAA's value to National Security underscores how increased maritime security cooperation safeguards Philippine economic interests.

I fully support the ratification of the Agreement once it reaches the Senate--as this would represent our commitment to peace and security in the region.