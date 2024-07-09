Statement of Sen Nancy Binay on the signing of the Reciprocal Access Agreement with Japan
July 9, 2024
STATEMENT OF SEN NANCY BINAY
on the signing of the Reciprocal Access Agreement with Japan
Since 2022, former Senate President Migz Zubiri and then-Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko consistently pushed for the crafting of a Reciprocal Access Agreement between the Philippines and Japan.
The signing of the RAA is the fruit of the Senate's effort to peaceful resolutions to maritime conflicts in the Asia-Pacific Region, an assertion to our territorial rights, and a reiteration of the Philippines' adherence to defend its national sovereignty.
The RAA's value to National Security underscores how increased maritime security cooperation safeguards Philippine economic interests.
I fully support the ratification of the Agreement once it reaches the Senate--as this would represent our commitment to peace and security in the region.