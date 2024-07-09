Computer Monitor Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2031

Computer Monitor Market Size

Computer Monitor Market Expected to Reach $76 Billion by 2031 — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global computer monitor market is expected to grow at a steady rate owing to the increasing use of LED displays for video wall, TVs, and digital signage applications. A PC monitor is a piece of computer hardware that displays the video and graphics information generated by a connected computer through the computer's video card. Monitors are similar to TVs but usually display information at a much higher resolution. Also, unlike televisions, monitors typically sit atop a desk rather than being mounted on a wall. A monitor is sometimes referred to as a screen, display, video display, video display terminal, video display unit, or video screen.

Although computer monitors with 60HZ are standard, there is a significant development in terms of refresh rate with monitors now supporting 75HZ, 120HZ, 144HZ, and 240HZ refresh rate, as with the gaming industry monitors with 100HZ refresh rate is considered to be minimum spec criteria for an excellent gaming experience. Furthermore, modern computer monitors also support high response time that is the time taken for the individual pixels to change color.

According to computer monitor market analysis, the LED monitor segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecasted period. The commercial segment accounted for around 48.8% market share in 2021. The surge in the use of LED displays for video walls, TVs, and digital signage applications has driven the computer monitor market growth.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the computer monitor market size.

The computer monitor market key players profiled in the report Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., TPV Technology Limited, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung Group, Intelligent Imaging Innovations, LG Electronics Inc., Apple Inc., Acer Inc., and AsusTek Computer Inc. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the computer monitor market.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

- In 2021, the large segment was the major revenue contributor to the computer monitor industry and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period.

- The LCD monitor and LED monitor segments together accounted for around 81.9% of the computer monitor market trends in 2021.

- The commercial segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period.

- Asia-Pacific contributed to the major computer monitor market share, accounting for more than 47.1% share in 2021.

