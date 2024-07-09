Amber 'JstLbby' Wagner's Positive Influence Extends Beyond Screens: Launches 'Just Trying To Live' Non-Profit Org.
EINPresswire.com/ -- An inspirational figure in the realm of motivation and positivity, Amber "JstLBby" Wagner initially gained recognition through her uplifting online videos. Now, she's making a more tangible impact by launching "Just Trying to Live LLC," a non-profit organization committed to reforming lives through resources and services that uplift, nurture, and empower those who suffer from mental health challenges. In today's climate of soaring living costs, lingering post-pandemic stress, and escalating reports of depression, the demand for mental health resources has become increasingly urgent.
"I was suffering silently from depression, and nobody knew because I was always outside, smiling and uplifting others. But inside, I felt like giving up on life," Wagner reveals candidly. "I had no one to turn to, and honestly, with the rising suicide rates, I started to think, 'DAMN... how many people feel this exact same way about not having somebody else to turn to without feeling like a burden and keeping their emotions all bottled up?'"
The heart of the 'Just Trying to Live' initiative beats with a commitment to fund therapy sessions, establish pivotal mental health support groups, and cultivate safe havens where adults can decompress and heal. Beyond these essential services, the organization aims to foster community through curated events and mixers designed to forge connections and solidarity among its members. Moreover, proactive outreach initiatives extend a helping hand to homeless communities and those facing financial hardship, embodying the organization's unwavering pledge to effect tangible change in the lives of those most in need.
Mark your calendars for the 'Just Trying to Live' launch event on July 27, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 3365 E. Artesia Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90805. This inaugural gathering seeks to equip underprivileged students with vital back-to-school supplies, ensuring they start the academic year with confidence and dignity. To contribute backpacks, school essentials, footwear, clothing, or any other support, please reach out to jstlbbymgmt@gmail.com.
Amber Wagner's vision and dedication illuminate a path towards compassion and resilience, uniting communities to confront the mental health crisis with empathy and action.
Amber Wagner
