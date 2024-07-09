MPD Searching for a Suspect in Northeast Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed carjacking in Northeast.

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, at approximately 3:10 p.m., the suspect approached the victim as they were inside their vehicle in the 1600 block of Lincoln Road, Northeast. The suspect brandished a gun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied, but the suspect was unable to start the vehicle and fled on foot.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24082946