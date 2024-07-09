Celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day at MacCheesy’s with an Unmissable BOGO Deal
Join Us on July 14th for a Cheesy Celebration Like No OtherSPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MacCheesy’s, Missouri’s go-to destination for irresistible mac and cheese creations, invites you to join us in celebrating National Mac and Cheese Day on July 14th with a mouth-watering offer that will leave you craving more.
Event Details:
• BOGO Extravaganza: On July 14th, indulge in our exclusive buy one, get one free (BOGO) deal on all regular size Mac and cheese dishes. Whether you’re a fan of our classic mac and cheese or eager to try our new MacDaddy Burger—featuring our signature mac and cheese paired with a juicy burger patty—this is the perfect day to savor your favorites.
• All-Day Celebration: This irresistible offer is available all day at both our Springfield and Joplin locations. It’s our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers and welcoming new faces to experience the cheesy magic of MacCheesy’s.
“We’re ecstatic to celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day with our community,” said Sherif A Magd, owner of MacCheesy’s. “This day is all about indulging in comfort food, and we can’t wait to share our passion for mac and cheese with everyone who walks through our doors.”
About MacCheesy’s:
MacCheesy’s is dedicated to serving the finest mac and cheese in Missouri, crafted with premium ingredients and a creative touch. With locations in Springfield and Joplin, we’re proud to be a local favorite for families, students, and anyone with a love for delicious comfort food.
For more information about our National Mac and Cheese Day promotion or to plan your visit, please visit our website at maccheesys.com.
Sherif A Magd
MacCheesy’s
+1 417-396-1224
Info@maccheesys.com
