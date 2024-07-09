Unlocking the Potential of Honeycomb Paper: A Market Size Analysis and Strategic Insights

Honeycomb Paper Industry Size

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Honeycomb Paper Market by Core Type, Cell Size, End-use Industry, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global honeycomb paper market is anticipated to reach $11.0 billion by 2030, growing from $6.5 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Key factors driving market growth include the increasing adoption of expanded paper honeycomb as a sustainable alternative to traditional materials in applications such as partition walls and interior doors. Despite challenges related to processing performance in specific industries, the market is buoyed by the popularity of paper honeycomb pallets for air shipments due to their lightweight yet durable nature.

Segment-wise, the 10 to 30 mm cell size category dominated the market in 2020 and is projected to maintain its lead through 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. This growth is primarily fueled by rising urbanization and the consequent expansion of the building and construction industry, where these honeycomb papers are used extensively.

The home décor segment led the market in 2020, capturing over two-fifths of total revenue and expected to maintain dominance with a 5.8% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The segment benefits from the extensive use of paper honeycomb cores in products like interior furniture and doors.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2020, followed by Europe and North America. The Asia-Pacific region is poised to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030, driven by increasing demand for sustainable home décor products and robust growth in the building and construction sector.

Key players in the market include YOJ Pack-Kraft, Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA, Crown Holdings Inc., Axxor, MAC PACK, Helios Packaging, EcoGlobe Packaging Private Limited, Honicel Nederland B.V., Greencore Packaging, and Lsquare Eco Products Pvt. Ltd.

