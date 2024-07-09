360green Secures Funding Round with Maayan Capital to Propel Environmental Sustainability Initiatives
Investment to Propel 360green's Mission of Conservation and Sustainability, Enhancing High-Quality Forestry Carbon Projects Across Asia and Africa
This funding will allow us to advance our projects and add to our scientific capabilities, where we aim to create sustainable solutions that benefit both the environment and local communities.”SINGAPORE, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 360green, a leading developer and manager of high-quality carbon offset projects, is pleased to announce the successful closing of a new funding round with Maayan Capital. This investment will accelerate 360green's mission to drive innovation in the conservation and sustainability space, with a focus on expanding its portfolio of nature-based solutions and geo-intelligence services.
— Randeep Melhi
This significant investment will enable 360green to enhance its technological capabilities, increase the scale and impact of its carbon offset projects, and support its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and community development.
"We are thrilled to partner with Maayan Capital," said Randeep Singh Melhi, CEO of 360green. "Their investment is a strong endorsement of our vision and strategy. This funding will allow us to advance our projects and add to our scientific capabilities, particularly in Southeast Asia and Africa, where we aim to create sustainable solutions that benefit both the environment and local communities."
360green's Nature-Based Solutions business focuses on developing and managing forestry and conservation projects that generate high-quality carbon credits. These projects not only help combat climate change but also promote biodiversity and support local communities. The company works closely with indigenous peoples to ensure that their land rights and cultural heritage are respected. Currently, 360green has over 1 million hectares of forestry projects in various stages of conservation across Asia and Africa.
In addition, 360green's Geo-Intelligence business leverages cutting-edge technology, including the Geophysical Polaritonic Tomography Scanning (GPTS) system and sophisticated GIS analysis with its satellite team, to provide comprehensive environmental and resource mapping services. These services enable clients to make informed decisions, reduce environmental impact, and optimize resource management for sustainable development.
"The investment from Maayan Capital comes at a pivotal time for 360green," added Ron Salzberg, Chairman of 360green. "With their support, we are well-positioned to expand our reach and enhance our impact. We look forward to working closely with Maayan Capital as we continue to drive forward our sustainability initiatives."
For more information about 360green and its projects, please visit 360green's website.
Media Contact:
Joseph Shaw Email: joseph@360green.io
Maayan Capital: alinton@maayancapital.com
Joseph Shaw
360green
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn