Patient Recruitment And Retention Services Market Overview: Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

It will grow to $4.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global patient recruitment and retention services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, driven by traditional recruitment methods, increasing complexity of trial protocols, and evolving regulatory requirements. The market size is projected to grow from $3.78 billion in 2023 to $4.01 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Looking ahead, it is expected to reach $4.96 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Growing Focus on Diversity and Precision Medicine Driving Market Growth

The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a growing focus on diversity in clinical trials, increased outsourcing of patient recruitment services, and expansion of precision medicine trials. Advances in data analytics for recruitment and emphasis on real-world evidence are also significant contributors to market expansion.

Key Players and Innovations

Major companies such as IQVIA Holdings Inc., ICON PLC, and Veradigm Inc. are leading the market with innovative solutions aimed at enhancing patient recruitment and retention. For instance, Innovative Trials launched the 'Navigator Service', a patient-first approach to expedite therapy development, showcasing its effectiveness in pilot projects.

Market Segments

Patient Recruitment Steps: Pre-screening, Screening

Trial Phases: Phases I, Phases II, Phases III, Phases IV

Therapeutic Areas: Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Other Disorders

Regional Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest-Growing

North America dominated the market in 2023, driven by high investment in clinical research and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by increasing clinical trial activities and expanding healthcare investments.

Patient Recruitment And Retention Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Patient Recruitment And Retention Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on patient recruitment and retention services market size, patient recruitment and retention services market drivers and trends, patient recruitment and retention services market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The patient recruitment and retention services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

