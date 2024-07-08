Senate Bill 1232 Printer's Number 1809

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1667

PRINTER'S NO. 1809

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1232

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FARRY, BROWN, KANE, COSTA, SCHWANK,

LANGERHOLC, MUTH, SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE, DILLON AND

FONTANA, MAY 31, 2024

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JULY 8, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), entitled "An

act defining the liability of an employer to pay damages for

injuries received by an employe in the course of employment;

establishing an elective schedule of compensation; providing

procedure for the determination of liability and compensation

thereunder; and prescribing penalties," in liability and

compensation, further providing for payment of compensation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 308 of the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736,

No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, is amended to

read:

Section 308. (a) Except as hereinafter provided, all

compensation payable under this article shall be payable in

periodical installments, as the wages of the employe were

payable before the injury.

(b) At the request of an employe, person entitled to

compensation under section 307, employer or insurer,

compensation under this article shall be paid by direct deposit

to the account of the person entitled to the compensation. The

