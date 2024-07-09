Phytosterols Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Phytosterols Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The phytosterols market, which refers to bioactive substances naturally occurring in plants with a structure akin to cholesterol, has experienced rapid growth in recent years. Starting at $1 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $1.11 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. It will grow to $1.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth can be attributed to increasing awareness of health benefits, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, trends in functional food and nutraceuticals, government initiatives combatting obesity, and the adoption of functional ingredients in cosmetics.

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide, encompassing conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels, is a significant driver for the phytosterols market. These conditions include coronary heart disease, stroke, peripheral arterial disease, aortic disease, and others. Phytosterols compete with dietary cholesterol for absorption in the intestines, thereby lowering blood cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes. Studies indicate that daily consumption of phytosterols can reduce LDL cholesterol levels by 8% to 10%.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, and Wilmar International Limited are focusing on product innovation to enhance cardiovascular health solutions. For instance, Nutrartis introduced cardiosmile, a vegan heart and cholesterol health solution utilizing natural plant sterols in a water-dispersible liquid format for convenient daily use.

Key Trends in the Forecast Period

Innovations in delivery formats, collaborations in research and development, and the integration of phytosterols into personalized nutrition and clean label products are major trends shaping the phytosterols market through 2028.

Market Segments

• Type: Beta-Sitosterols, Campesterols, Stigmasterols, Other Types

• Source: Vegetable Oils, Nuts and Seeds, Whole Grains, Other Sources

• Form: Dry, Liquid

• Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

Europe dominated the phytosterols market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Comprehensive regional insights and growth opportunities are detailed in the full report.

