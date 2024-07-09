OTC Drug And Dietary Supplement Market Analysis With opportunity segments

OTC Drug And Dietary Supplement Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global OTC drug and dietary supplement market has shown robust growth in recent years, driven by increasing health consciousness and demographic shifts. The market is projected to grow from $310.97 billion in 2023 to $331.84 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising number of fitness enthusiasts, regulatory approvals, and expansions in pharmacy and retail sectors.

Rising Demand for Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Drives Market Growth

The forecast period expects even stronger growth, with the market reaching $438.93 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%. Key drivers include advancements in personalized nutrition, nutraceutical innovations, and expansions in functional foods. Global health crises and government initiatives promoting wellness are also significant contributors to market expansion.

Major Players Innovate to Maintain Market Leadership

Key companies such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Ltd., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG are focusing on new product innovations to sustain their market positions. For instance, Perrigo Company PLC's breakthrough with Opill, a progestin-only daily oral contraceptive, marks a significant milestone in women's health, being the first FDA-approved OTC oral contraceptive in the United States.

OTC Drug And Dietary Supplement Market Segments

• Category: Vitamin And Dietary Supplements, Cough And Cold Products, Analgesics, Gastrointestinal Products, Sleep Aids, Otic Products, Wart Removers, Mouth Care Products, Ophthalmic Products, Other Categories

• Dosage Form: Tablets, Hard Capsules, Powders, Ointments, Soft Capsules, Liquids, Other Dosage Forms

• Application: Pharmacies, Grocery Stores, Vitamin And Health Food Stores, Online Pharmacies

North America Leads the Market

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the OTC drug and dietary supplement market, driven by high consumer awareness and healthcare expenditures. The region's dominance underscores its significant contribution to the global market landscape.

OTC Drug And Dietary Supplement Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The OTC Drug And Dietary Supplement Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on OTC drug and dietary supplement market size, OTC drug and dietary supplement market drivers and trends, OTC drug and dietary supplement market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The OTC drug and dietary supplement market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

