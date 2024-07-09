Construction Films Market: A Detailed Report on Market Size, Growth Drivers, and Key Players

Construction Films Industry Size

The report provides insights into key market segments such as type, application, end use, and region. The gas & moisture barrier segment dominated in 2020.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a comprehensive research report on the construction films market, highlighting its current dynamics and future prospects. In 2020, the global market for construction films reached $8.0 billion and is projected to grow to $14.6 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2020 to 2030.

Eswara Prasad, Manager of Materials & Chemicals at Allied Market Research, emphasized the rapid growth of the construction industry worldwide, driving demand for protective films and water barriers. This surge is attributed to increased construction activities, especially in economically developing countries, and rising government projects. However, the market faces challenges due to the use of non-biodegradable plastics, although the development of eco-friendly alternatives like polyethylene films and recycling initiatives presents new opportunities.

The report provides insights into key market segments such as type, application, end use, and region. The gas & moisture barrier segment dominated in 2020, comprising more than one-fourth of the market and expected to maintain a leading position with a CAGR of 6.3% through 2030. Residential construction emerged as the largest end-user segment, contributing over one-third of the market share in 2020 and projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2030.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2020, followed by North America, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by extensive infrastructure development and urbanization across the region.

The report offers detailed insights into market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities critical for stakeholders to formulate effective strategies. While the rise in construction activities and government projects propel market growth, challenges such as the use of non-biodegradable plastics hinder it. However, the emergence of eco-friendly materials like polyethylene films and innovations in plastic recycling present new avenues for growth in the coming years.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2020, followed by North America, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by extensive infrastructure development and urbanization across the region.

The report also discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the construction films market, noting disruptions in supply chains and construction activities worldwide during the initial phase of the pandemic.

Major players in the construction films market include Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Raven Industries, Inc., Saint-Gobain, Berry Global, E.I. du Pont de Nemours, Mondi, RKW SE, Supreme, and Toray Industries, Inc.

