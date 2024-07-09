Advanced Wound Care and Closures Market Top Winning Strategies Reach $32.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.4% CAGR: AMR

advanced wound care and closure

The global advanced wound care and closures market is experiencing growth due to an increase in prevalence of chronic wounds.

Rise in ageing population and increase in incidence & prevalence of chronic wounds are expected to fuel the demand for advanced wound care and closures globally. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, advanced wound care and closures market was estimated at $19.5 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to hit $32.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Advanced wound care and closure methods are specifically developed to address and treat both chronic and acute wounds. Products like staples,sutures, adhesive tapes, sealants, and tissue adhesives serve as effective options for closing wounds securely. Additionally, advanced wound care products, including alginates, foam dressings, and hydrocolloids, create a moist environment around the wound, promoting faster healing. These advanced wound care and closure techniques are used for wound management in a range of healthcare settings, including specialized clinics, hospitals, and even in the comfort of one's own home through homecare services.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬

▪️ The advanced wound care and closures market growth is driven by increase in prevalence of chronic and acute wounds and rise in awareness about the importance of wound management.

▪️ Diabetes is a long-term condition, which can lead to diabetic foot ulcer. Diabetic foot ulcer is a type of open sore that occurs on the feet. Rise in prevalence of diabetic and diabetic foot ulcers drives the demand for advanced wound care and closures.

▪️ Advanced wound care and closures are employed for the wound management in hospitals, specialty clinics, as well as in homecare setting.

▪️ This market expansion leads to increase in revenue generation, which, in turn, supports the growth of the advanced wound care and closures market.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Increase in the prevalence of chronic wounds such as pressure ulcer, diabetic foot ulcer and others, and increase in surgical procedures drive the growth of the advanced wound care and closures market. However, high cost of advanced wound care products is hampering the advanced wound care and closures market growth.

On the contrary, increase in new product launches and technological advancement in the advanced wound care and closures are expected to offer remunerative opportunity for expansion of the advanced wound care and closures market during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱 : 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯–𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮

𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 : 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 : $𝟭𝟵.𝟱 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮 : $𝟯𝟮.𝟵 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 : 𝟱.𝟰 %

𝗡𝗼. 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 : 𝟮𝟳𝟱

𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

In the economic recession, advanced wound care and closures market is driven by s surge in incidence of chronic wounds, increase in surgical procedures, and adoption of newly launched wound care products table.

However, increased manufacturing and operating costs, shortage for raw materials, and fluctuations and adverse movement in shipping cost impact the advanced wound care and closures market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on type, the advanced wound care segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the advanced wound care and closures market revenue, and it is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in demand for advanced dressings such as foam dressings, silver dressings, and others and technological advancement in advanced wound care.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐥𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on application, the ulcer segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the advanced wound care and closures market revenue, and it is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in prevalence of diabetes, pressure ulcer, and surge in geriatric population that are more susceptible to acquire chronic wounds.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on end user, the hospital segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the advanced wound care and closures market revenue, and it is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in surgical procedures and surge in hospitalization of patient for the treatment of chronic wounds.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global advanced wound care and closures market revenue, owing to high prevalence of chronic wounds, availability of advanced wound care and closures, and strong presence of market key players. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to development of medical technology industry, high prevalence of diabetes, and increase in adoption of advanced wound care and closures.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

3M Company

B. Braun SE

Baxter International Inc.

Coloplast

Convatec Group plc

Essity Aktiebolag AB

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Smith and Nephew plc.

