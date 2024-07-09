Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Set for Robust Expansion, Projected to Reach $11.36 Billion by 2028

Pneumococcal Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pneumococcal vaccine market has witnessed significant growth, expanding from $8.47 billion in 2023 to $9.04 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Despite challenges, the market is expected to reach $11.36 billion by 2028, driven by evolving pneumococcal strains, continued research and development, and expanded vaccine access.

Increasing Prevalence of Pneumococcal Contamination Drives Market Growth

The rising prevalence of pneumococcal contamination is a major factor contributing to the growth of the pneumococcal vaccine market. Pneumococcal contamination, caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, leads to infections such as pneumonia, bloodstream infections, ear infections, and sinus infections. The pneumococcal vaccine stimulates the production of antibodies to combat these infections, offering protection to children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. For instance, according to the CDC, pneumococcal pneumonia results in approximately 150,000 hospitalizations annually in the United States. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of pneumococcal contamination is driving market growth.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the pneumococcal vaccine market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and more. These companies are focusing on developing conjugate vaccines, which offer enhanced protection by targeting multiple serotypes. For instance, in April 2023, Pfizer launched PREVNAR 20, a conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 20 pneumococcal serotypes.

Segments:

• Product Type: Prevnar 13, Synflorix, Pneumovax23, Other Products

• Route of Administration: Intravenous, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous

• Distribution Channel: Pharmacies, Community Clinics, Public Health Agencies, Other Distribution Channels

• End User: Pediatrics, Adults

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the pneumococcal vaccine market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

