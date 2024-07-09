Submit Release
Wirt County Route 22, Lynn Camp Road, Will be Closed Beginning Monday, July 8, 2024

Wirt County Route 22, Lynn Camp Road, will be closed beginning four tenths of a mile from the intersection of Wirt County Route 7, Garfield Road, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., beginning Monday, July 8, 2024, through Wednesday, July 17, 2024, for a slip repair.

 
The roadway will be closed but will reopen after 5:00 p.m. each day. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​

