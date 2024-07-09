Submit Release
Single Lane Closure on WV 2, Across the Middle Island Creek Bridge, On Monday, July 8, 2024, and Tuesday, July 9, 2024

There will be single lane closures on WV 2, across the Middle Island Creek Bridge, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Monday, July 8, 2024, and Tuesday, July 9, 2024, for a bridge inspection.
 
Motorists should not experience any major delays, but are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of flaggers and use caution through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

