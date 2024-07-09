Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,749 in the last 365 days.

Leonard Cordova Road to close Monday, July 8, 2024


The traveling public is asked to use alternate routes around the work area.  Traffic will be detoured via County Route 5 to County Route 9, Friars Hill Road or County Route 5 to US 219.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this closure may cause the citizens and guests to the area.  Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.​

You just read:

Leonard Cordova Road to close Monday, July 8, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more