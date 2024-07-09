Leonard Cordova Road to close Monday, July 8, 2024

The traveling public is asked to use alternate routes around the work area. Traffic will be detoured via County Route 5 to County Route 9, Friars Hill Road or County Route 5 to US 219.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this closure may cause the citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.​

