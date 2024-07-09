Lane Closure on County Route 17 (Barker Run Road) to Begin Monday, July 8, 2024

Page Content

A portion of County Route 17, (Barker Run Road), will be reduced to one lane from milepost 0.00 to milepost 2.00, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, July 8, 2024, through Sunday, September 1, 2024, for main gas line replacement. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​