11-year-old Entrepreneur with Dyslexia is Changing the Narrative by Launching her STEM Toy Line at Major Retailers
Ava N. Simmons isn’t your average 11-year-old. The NC native is a toy designer, entrepreneur, & author whose S.T.E.M. toys are now in retailers across the US.
Never Let Your Challenges Define Your Success or Future!”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ava N. Simmons isn’t your average 11-year-old. The North Carolina pre-teen is a toy designer, entrepreneur, and author whose S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) toys now adorn the shelves of Whole Foods Market stores throughout the USA. If that resume isn’t impressive enough, Simmons has accomplished all this while navigating dyslexia and dysgraphia. And now, she’s hoping to break down barriers for other children through the power of S.T.E.M.
— Ava N. Simmons
Simmons was diagnosed with dyslexia and dysgraphia in 2021. Instead of viewing her diagnosis as a setback, she claimed her differences as her superpower. She channeled her energies into her interest in S.T.E.M., leading her to develop 16 S.T.E.M. toys and author three books. Her efforts and popularity have made her a Certified Genius in her own right and earned her the monikers “Ava the S.T.E.M. Princess®” and “Ava the S.T.E.M. Ambassador™.” She was also featured on the Drew Barrymore show earlier this year, where she was applauded for her efforts and performed a S.T.E.M. Experiment with Drew and Ross.
Through her S.T.E.M. toy line, educational events, and extensive community service and philanthropic activities, Simmons hopes to increase awareness of the lack of diversity in S.T.E.M. and encourage more children to get involved, including children with learning differences. “Becoming involved in S.T.E.M. helped me boost my confidence and overcome the learning limitations others placed on me,” said Simmons. “I want my S.T.E.M. toys to allow kids to overcome limitations others may put on them. I hope that through S.T.E.M., they will also begin to recognize their superpowers.”
Team Genius Squad S.T.E.M. Toys are designed for all learning styles, highlighting S.T.E.M.'s applicability to everyday life while encouraging children of all ages and abilities to engage with its simplicity and impact. For instance, Simmons S.T.E.M. toys currently showcased in Whole Foods Market stores teach children how to make electricity in minutes using food, wind, or the sun to power a light bulb and a clock.
Simmons is currently negotiating with additional major retailers to launch her new S.T.E.M. Genius Starter Kit in 2025. The kit includes an overall S.T.E.M. experience, a newly designed S.T.E.M. experiment kit, a lab coat, lab protective glasses, a Genius t-shirt, an ID badge, and a surprise S.T.E.M. gift in an autographed box.
Simmons will embark on a 15-city Whole Foods Market store tour from July 20 through mid-August 2024. During the tour, she will demonstrate in person how to make electricity from food, wind, and sun using her S.T.E.M. experiment kits and donate autographed books sharing her life story. She will also vlog her cross-country journey on social media to encourage children never to let their challenges define their success or future.
To find a Whole Foods Market store in your area, visit https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores. For every S.T.E.M. Toy sold, Simmons donates a S.T.E.M. Toy to the community via her nonprofit organization, Team Genius Squad, Inc.
To view Team Genius Squad in action in the community or learn more about it and its mission, visit their website.
