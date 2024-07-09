PHILIPPINES, July 9 - Press Release

July 9, 2024 Gatchalian seeks interventions to prevent ALS dropouts Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking interventions that will prevent Alternative Learning System (ALS) enrollees from dropping out. Gatchalian has flagged the steady decline of ALS completion rates, which indicates increasing levels of learner dropout. Sixty-five percent or 454,550 out of 698,356 learners completed the program in School Year (SY) 2016-2017. For SY 2021-2022, however, the number of ALS learners who completed the program dropped to 328,195 or 49% of the 668,947 learners enrolled. According to a 2021 study by UNICEF, the lack of financial support (38%) and work (29%) are the top reasons why learners do not complete the ALS program. "We need to strengthen guidance and counseling for ALS learners to help and encourage them to stay in the program. We also need to provide career progression for ALS learners so they can know where they will go, what type of skills can we impart, and what type of jobs they can go into after taking ALS," said Gatchalian, principal author and sponsor of the Alternative Learning System Act (Republic Act No. 11510). He also highlighted the importance of implementing the Accreditation and Equivalency (A&E) Assessment to measure the performance of learners. Under the ALS law, the A&E seeks to measure and certify the competencies of ALS program completers. Gatchalian pointed out that while the average completion rate from SY 2016-2017 to SY 2018-2019 was 63%, only 33%, on average, of those who completed the program passed the A&E. Based on estimates from Gatchalian's office and the Philippine Statistics Authority's Labor Force Survey 2018 and 2021, up to 27.3 million Filipinos aged 15 and above who did not complete basic education were not enrolled in ALS for SY 2022-2023. There were 640,448 ALS learners enrolled that same school year, the equivalent of a 2% participation rate. Suporta sa mga mag-aaral ng ALS paigtingin upang maiwasan ang mga dropout--Gatchalian Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagbibigay suporta sa mga mag-aaral ng Alternative Learning System (ALS) upang mapigilan sila sa pag drop-out sa programa. Pinuna ni Gatchalian ang pagbaba ng completion rates ng ALS o ang porsyento ng mga mag-aaral na nakakatapos sa programa, bagay na aniya'y nagpapahiwatig na tumataas ang bilang ng mga dropout. Ayon sa datos, 65% o 454,550 sa 698,356 na mga mag-aaral ang nakakumpleto ng programa noong School Year (SY) 2016-2017. Noong SY 2021-2022, bumaba sa 328,195 o 49% ng 668,947 na mga mag-aaral ang nakatapos ng programa. Ayon sa isang pag-aaral ng UNICEF, ang kakulangan ng suportang pinansyal (38%) at ang pangangailang magtrabaho ang mga pangunahing rason kung bakit hindi natatapos ng mga mag-aaral ang programa sa ALS. "Mahalagang patatagin natin ang guidance at counseling para sa mga mag-aaral ng ALS upang tulungan at hikayatin silang manatili sa programa. Kailangan din nating ilatag ang kanilang career progression upang malaman nila kung saan sila maaaring pumunta, anong mga skills ang maaari nating paigtingin, at ano ang mga trabahong maaari nilang pasukan kapag natapos na nila ang ALS," ani Gatchalian, na may akda at sponsor ng Alternative Learning System Act (Republic Act No. 11510). Binigyang diin din ni Gatchalian ang kahalagahan ng pagpapatupad ng Accreditation and Equivalency (A&E) Assessment upang sukatin ang performance ng mga mag-aaral. Sa ilalim ng batas, susukatin ng A&E at bibigyang certification ang competencies ng mga nakatapos sa ALS. Bagama't umabot sa 63% ang average completion rate mula SY 2016-2017 hanggang SY 2018-2019, 33% lamang mula sa mga nakatapos ng programa ang nakapasa sa A&E. Tinataya ng tanggapan ni Gatchalian at lumalabas sa Labor Force Survey 2018 at 2021 ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) na aabot hanggang 27.3 milyong Pilipinong 15 taong gulang pataas ang hindi nakatapos ng pag-aaral at hindi enrolled sa ALS noong SY 2022-2023. May 640,448 na mga mag-aaral ng ALS ang naka-enroll sa school year na iyon, katumbas ng 2% participation rate.