Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,751 in the last 365 days.

Antoine Hails 48 Years of EC Dollar Stability Pegged to US Dollar

  • ECCB Commemorates 48 Years of EC Dollar Peg

After 48 years of being pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of EC$2.70 to US$1.00, the EC Dollar remains strong and stable.

Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy N. J. Antoine says the strength and stability of the EC Dollar is a tremendous source of pride for the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

The EC Dollar was first pegged to the US Dollar on 7 July 1976. Governor Antoine says the value of the EC Dollar 48 years ago in terms of parity, is the same 48 years later. “It gives confidence to the people of our currency union,” Antoine said. He added that investors can also invest and receive their investments, and repatriate freely.

The Governor stressed that the peg is a wonderful achievement which should never be taken for granted. He added that while there was a spike coming out of the pandemic, over the past 48 years, inflation has been relatively low because of the stability of the peg. Governor Antoine noted that some countries did not experience that stability.

You just read:

Antoine Hails 48 Years of EC Dollar Stability Pegged to US Dollar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more