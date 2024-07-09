PANINICLUB INTRODUCES INNOVATIVE CHEF PROGRAM TO SHARE REVENUE AND PRODUCT OWNERSHIP
EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2024, PaniniClub is proud to announce a transformative shift in its business model with the launch of the Chef Program. This pioneering initiative underscores our commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relationships between consumers and brands in the evolving retail landscape.
At the core of this new strategy lies the Chef Program, designed to reward early adopters and supporters directly from our brand’s success. Members of the Chef Program will participate in a unique revenue-sharing opportunity, where a percentage of each product’s first-year sales revenue through brand-direct retail channels contributes to a dedicated reward pool. This membership is exclusive, with limited units available, ensuring a valuable and exclusive investment opportunity.
"The Chef Program represents a paradigm shift in how we engage with our community," said` at PaniniClub. "It not only aligns our members' interests with our success but also provides tangible benefits through revenue sharing and product ownership."
The inaugural product under this program, Panini101, a desktop fast charger, has already demonstrated promising results during its initial launch. At an event hosted at @RevTech Ventures, attended by over 100 guests, the Panini101 Chef Program was introduced to enthusiastic reception. Notably, seasoned entrepreneur and investor David Matthews endorsed the program by acquiring the maximum individual limit of 20 membership units, highlighting its appeal and potential.
"We are thrilled by the positive response to the Panini101 Chef Program," remarked Hunter Zhang. It validates our belief that consumers are eager not only to purchase innovative products but also to participate in their success."
About PaniniClub:
PaniniClub is dedicated to exploring innovative retail models that empower consumers and enhance brand relationships. Through the Chef Program and other initiatives, PaniniClub continues to redefine consumer engagement in the retail sector.
Join PaniniClub on this groundbreaking journey with the Chef Program, where membership goes beyond mere ownership to active participation in a new era of product investment and consumer engagement. For more information on how to become a member and benefit from this exclusive opportunity, visit https://paniniclub.io/products/chef-program-membership.
Hunter Zhang
At the core of this new strategy lies the Chef Program, designed to reward early adopters and supporters directly from our brand’s success. Members of the Chef Program will participate in a unique revenue-sharing opportunity, where a percentage of each product’s first-year sales revenue through brand-direct retail channels contributes to a dedicated reward pool. This membership is exclusive, with limited units available, ensuring a valuable and exclusive investment opportunity.
"The Chef Program represents a paradigm shift in how we engage with our community," said` at PaniniClub. "It not only aligns our members' interests with our success but also provides tangible benefits through revenue sharing and product ownership."
The inaugural product under this program, Panini101, a desktop fast charger, has already demonstrated promising results during its initial launch. At an event hosted at @RevTech Ventures, attended by over 100 guests, the Panini101 Chef Program was introduced to enthusiastic reception. Notably, seasoned entrepreneur and investor David Matthews endorsed the program by acquiring the maximum individual limit of 20 membership units, highlighting its appeal and potential.
"We are thrilled by the positive response to the Panini101 Chef Program," remarked Hunter Zhang. It validates our belief that consumers are eager not only to purchase innovative products but also to participate in their success."
About PaniniClub:
PaniniClub is dedicated to exploring innovative retail models that empower consumers and enhance brand relationships. Through the Chef Program and other initiatives, PaniniClub continues to redefine consumer engagement in the retail sector.
Join PaniniClub on this groundbreaking journey with the Chef Program, where membership goes beyond mere ownership to active participation in a new era of product investment and consumer engagement. For more information on how to become a member and benefit from this exclusive opportunity, visit https://paniniclub.io/products/chef-program-membership.
Hunter Zhang
PaniniClub
hunter@paniniclub.io
Visit us on social media:
Instagram