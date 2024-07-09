The Brookbush Institute Announces Innovations in Chiropractic Continuing Education
Chiropractors (DCs) can earn PACE-approved CEUs & simultaneously earn manual therapy, corrective exercise, & fitness certifications; all included in membership.
The Brookbush Institute is the first comprehensively evidence-based education program designed to fit your lifestyle, and it is all available with an affordable Netflix-like monthly membership plan. Chiropractors in the USA and Canada should EXPECT MORE:
— Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute
All Brookbush Institute courses are approved by PACE (Providers of Approved Continuing Education), the signature program of the Federation of Chiropractic Licensing Board (FCLB), for continuing education units (CEUs) for DC license renewal. And, if you also hold a CPT, LMT, ATC, OT, or PT license, courses will also satisfy your CE needs. The Brookbush Institute offers more than 180 online continuing education courses developed from comprehensive systematic research reviews in pursuit of an evidence-based, systematic, integrated, patient-centered, and outcome-driven approach. We are not interested in building orthopedic physical rehabilitation and human performance models that simply "work." We have spent more than a decade developing a comprehensive model in pursuit of what "works best." It is our mission to optimize the delivery of education based on models that deliver unparalleled outcomes.
Every course simultaneously counts toward CEUs for license renewal and one of our industry-leading certifications: Integrated Manual Therapist (IMT) Certification, Human Movement Specialist (HMS) (our Corrective Exercise Certification), and Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Certification. Further, every course can be completed on desktop or mobile and includes multiple formats (live webinar with close-captioning, recorded videos with written instructions, text and illustration, audio-voice-over, practice exams, credit-worthy final exams, and certificates).
WHY THE BROOKBUSH INSTITUTE?
- Unparalleled Accuracy of Information: The Brookbush Institute is the only comprehensively evidence-based education platform in the industry. We know that our colleagues want to be better, help more, and deliver unparalleled results, so they need the most accurate information available. The mo t accurate information can only be achieved with a systematic approach to developing evidence-based courses. That i why every course we offer is built from a systematic review of all available peer-reviewed and published research, with a focus on improving practical application. With the Brookbush Institute, you never have to decide which "expert opinion" you "believe" when two or more courses contradict (which is all too common on other platforms). Although science slowly evolves over time, and our conclusions may be refined, you can be assured that the content we provide is the most well-supported conclusion that could be developed at the time of publication, based on research and outcomes, not expert opinion.
- Designed to be the Education Platform All of Wish Existed: All Brookbush Institute certifications are offered with an innovative system of modular courses, iterative testing, and credits (no summative final exam). Our co rses include video, illustrations, audio, and text to ensure the learner has the format that they prefer wherever they are. Listen to courses in the car, watch close-captioned videos during breaks at work, or study the text and take notes at home. We are also incredibly passionate about making it comfortable to study from your phone so that you can sneak in study time at any time. Our goal is to develop the most accessible, flexible, and convenient education platform ever.
- Affordability and Access are Part of our Mission: We are the only education provider in the industry to include our certifications in a true monthly (or yearly) membership plan. This reduces the initial cost of certification to just 3 - 5% of comparable certifications, and you can cancel anytime.
