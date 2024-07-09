JOSH GREEN, M.D.

REEF DAMAGE AT KEWALO BASIN HIGHLIGHTS PROPER BOAT ANCHORING

(HONOLULU) – Recent damage to coral in Kewalo Basin appears to have been caused by an anchor being dragged across the reef.

Last Friday a dive team from the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) started its investigation by taking measurements of the damaged reef and counting the number of individual corals damaged.

Kim Fuller, a DAR aquatic biologist who led the dive team said, “We did find two scars that looked like they were likely from an anchor drag. They’re about 80 feet in length. There were some damaged corals, ranging from ones that were broken off the hard bottom, as well as some corals that were fragmented, or broken into pieces. There also was scraping on some coral colonies that were still attached.” Biologists determined the damage was recent, from the fresh white coloration of the coral skeleton being exposed from impact.

The team tallied the numbers, sizes and species of corals, some of which they were able to put into upright positions. Fuller says that by promptly up righting overturned coral so that the living tissue is facing up, they are ensuring their resilience and longevity, which bodes well for future restoration efforts in the area. Taking this immediate action was crucial and will greatly benefit the environment. Of 200 corals impacted, the teamed righted 74. Long-term remediation is being assessed to ensure the site is suitable habitat for restoration.

Fuller said, “It appears as if an anchor was likely placed in sand or rubble, but then dragged across the reef. Simply avoiding anchoring near coral reefs is best.” She offered these tips for boaters.

If you are anchoring in sand, make sure to have a proper, secure anchor.

Choose a large enough patch that the chain of your anchor does not drag around adjacent coral or live rock.

Monitor anchors, once set, in addition to changes in current or wind direction to ensure the anchor is not dragging.

DAR Administrator Brian Neilson commented, “This area is an important habitat for marine life and serves as a popular recreational dive site. With all of the stressors facing corals, boaters must be vigilant about avoiding coral damage.”

The damage at Kewalo is relatively small-scale compared to the large-scale impacts that DAR biologists have dealt with for many decades. However, the site could still take years to recover.

“I do want to emphasize that corals are protected under state law. It’s illegal to injure or damage or to take coral resources. If someone wants to work with coral a special activity permit from DAR is required,” Fuller said.

The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) has opened an investigation to identify the vessel that may have caused the damage at Kewalo Basin.

