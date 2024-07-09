Carl Fischer, Billy Joel Band Member, to Perform Exclusive Show on Long Island on July 23, 2024
Carl Fischer, Billy Joel band member since 2005, will perform with Sunshine City Brass on July 23, 2024, at The Warehouse in Amityville, NY.
Amityville, NY – July 8, 2024 – Carl Fischer, celebrated member of the Billy Joel band since 2005, is set to captivate audiences with his Sunshine City Brass at an exclusive, eagerly-awaited performance on Long Island. This standout event will take place at The Warehouse in Amityville, NY, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, promising an unforgettable night of music.
Event Details:
* Date: Tuesday, July 23, 2024
* Time: Doors open at 6:30 PM
* Venue: The Warehouse, 203 Broadway, Amityville, NY 11701
With the Billy Joel band's historic residency at Madison Square Garden concluding, this concert provides a rare chance to experience Carl Fischer up close in an intimate setting. Don’t miss the chance to soak in the rich, vibrant sounds of Carl Fischer’s Sunshine City Brass. This band is more than just music—it’s a mood. Enjoy the laid-back, “Sunny Side of the Street” essence of St. Petersburg, FL, embodying the spirit of the Big Easy and the energy of the Big Apple.
About Carl Fischer:
Carl Fischer is a versatile musician, acclaimed for his roles as a trumpet, flugelhorn, trombone, and saxophone player in the Billy Joel band. Back home from a 10-year hiatus of playing on Long Island with his own bands, Fischer’s extensive career features collaborations with some of the biggest names in the music industry. His versatility and passion for music have established him as one of the premier brass musicians of his generation. Carl honed his skills at local venues such as the renowned Sonny's Place in Seaford, NY, and the Brokerage in Bellmore, NY, where he played with groups like the Funk Filharmonik. From these local beginnings, Fischer has moved on to perform for decades in record-breaking world tours, multiple performances for the NY Yankees, on television specials including the Grammy's with Billy Joel, and 115 shows and counting at Madison Square Garden. His work with the Sunshine City Brass showcases his talent in blending various musical styles, resulting in a sound that is both unique and captivating, with an aggressive, in-your-face, exciting style.
Special Guest:
Joining Carl will be saxophonist John Scarpulla. John has performed with the Funk Filharmonik, toured and recorded with funk legends Tower of Power, and collaborated with pop superstars such as Celine Dion and Mariah Carey. He and Carl have worked together throughout their careers, including with the Diana Ross band, further cementing their musical synergy.
Sunshine City Brass Band Members:
Carl is bringing two Sunshine City Brass members from Florida: Luis Alicea on drums, fresh off a European tour with the great Al Di Meola, and tenor sax titan Jeff Rupert, a world-class jazz player and one of today’s premier jazz educators, serving as the director of jazz studies at the University of Central Florida. Rounding out the band is Carl’s longtime musical partner from their days with jazz trumpet icon Maynard Ferguson, organist Ron Oswanski, who has also been featured on multiple records including Carl Fischer's Organic Groove Ensemble.
Venue Information:
The Warehouse is a premier live music venue located in the heart of Amityville, NY. The venue provides the perfect backdrop for an evening of great music. The venue offers a full bar and kitchen, ensuring guests can enjoy great food and drinks while experiencing top-tier live music.
Tickets and Availability:
Tickets for this exclusive event are available now at www.thewarehouseli.com. Secure your tickets soon to be part of this intimate musical experience with Carl Fischer’s Sunshine City Brass.
What to Expect:
Attendees can look forward to a night filled with high-energy performances and infectious rhythms. Fischer's signature style and dynamic energy will light up the stage, blending jazz, funk, and classic brass into a thrilling, upbeat show. This electric atmosphere promises an unforgettable experience for all music lovers. The chemistry between Fischer and Scarpulla, honed over years of collaboration, will make this a truly exceptional night.
