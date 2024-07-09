Solomon Islands Embassy in China honors Independence Day with Students.

At the sunrise on 7th July, Ambassador Barrett Salato welcomed the Solomon Islands students studying in China at a flag raising ceremony at the Embassy’s compound.

The program started with remarks from H.E Salato, followed by a prayer and the flag-raising. As the flag was slowly pulled up the pole, the students harmoniously sang the national anthem.

During the brief ceremony, H.E Salato reflected on the journey of Solomon Islands as a young nation. He stated that the country had achieved its successes and also faced many challenges. Regardless, we are moving forward.

H.E Salato highlighted that today, 46 years ago was the moment our country gained political independence from our former colonial power. Today as well, all our country men and women around the world will mark this special occasion.

The Embassy officially hosted the 46th Independence Anniversary Day on the 8th of July, and are expecting guests from the Chinese government, foreign dignitaries and the Solomon Islands diaspora in China, of which most if not all are students.

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE