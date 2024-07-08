Updated with Video* MPD Searching for Northeast Shooting Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 6:23 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital for the report of a shooting victim seeking treatment. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The detectives’ investigation determined the shooting occurred in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/eeymwkmj2zE

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24103614