Updated with Video* Arrest Made in Southeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a Navy Yard shooting.

On Saturday, July 6, 2024, at approximately 9:11 p.m., MPD responded to the 1200 block of Half Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Police located an adult male, conscious and breathing suffering from apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

The detectives’ investigation revealed the shooting victim and a second suspect exchanged gunfire.

The detectives’ arrested 29-year-old Deon Elonte Bookhardt of Southeast, DC, and charged him with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Destruction of Property.

The second suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/VfcWcZ07h3s

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24103672