Heart on Main Street Donates $10,000 to Support The Mix Mercantile Recovery Efforts
Heart on Main Street, a non-profit supporting independent retailers nationwide, donated $10,000 to The Mix Mercantile in Sulphur, Oklahoma.
Independent Retailer Month is a time to celebrate the vital role indie shops play in our communities. The Mix Mercantile is a perfect example. We are committed to supporting their rebuilding efforts.”CHICAOG, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the spirit of celebrating Independent Retailer Month this July, Heart on Main Street, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting independent retailers across America, announced a $10,000 donation to The Mix Mercantile in Sulphur, Oklahoma. The Mix Mercantile, a beloved local shop known for its curated selection of gifts, home décor, and apparel, was tragically destroyed by a tornado in April 2024.
"Heart on Main Street is deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the recent tornadoes in Sulphur," said Patrick Keiser, Executive Director of Heart on Main Street. "Independent Retailer Month is a time to recognize these businesses' vital role in our communities. The Mix Mercantile is a beloved local shop, but it was more than just a store; it was a vibrant hub for the community, offering a welcoming space for residents and visitors alike. We are committed to supporting their rebuilding efforts. This donation will hopefully provide a critical boost as they work towards reopening their doors."
This donation exemplifies Heart on Main Street's ongoing mission to empower and strengthen small businesses in communities across the country. Independent Retailer Month is not just a celebration; it's a call to action. It is a perfect opportunity to showcase the importance of these businesses and celebrate their unique contributions. Heart on Main Street offers a variety of resources and support programs to assist businesses through challenges and ensure their long-term success.
About Heart on Main Street
Heart on Main Street is a national non-profit organization dedicated to revitalizing small-town businesses across America. The organization provides financial assistance, educational resources, and mentorship programs to help small businesses thrive. Through its comprehensive support network, Heart on Main Street empowers communities and fosters a vibrant small-town spirit.
