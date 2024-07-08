FEMA Urges Public to Stay on Alert, Stands Ready to Support Tropical Storm Beryl

WASHINGTON -- As the first major hurricane of the season sets the tone for heightened storm activity in the coming months, FEMA pre-positioned personnel on the ground in Texas to support state-led response efforts while Tropical Storm Beryl continues its path along the Texas coast and further inland.

Prior to the hurricane’s landfall, FEMA staged commodities and critical supplies, including 500,000 meals and 800,000 liters of water, that are ready to distribute at the state’s request. FEMA also has 60 generators on-site to provide power to critical infrastructure, if needed. To ensure communication capabilities on the ground, FEMA has two Mobile Emergency Response Support vehicles prepared to support.

People in the storm’s path are still encouraged to remain vigilant and listen to their local officials, as the storm continues to move inland.

Federal and State Response Efforts

FEMA has over 60 staff embedded with the state who stand ready to support response operations as needed.

The U.S. Coast Guard is on standby with boats and aircraft to assist search and rescue activities as well as reconstitute ports as it becomes safe to do so. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has an Emergency Power Planning and Response Team on the ground to assist with any temporary emergency power needs to critical public facilities.

The State of Texas currently has more than 2,000 responders and 850 assets rostered and deployed in support of the state’s response to anticipated impacts from the storm. The state continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities in need. For more information, visit: Hurricane Beryl (texas.gov).

Non-profit Partner Support

The Salvation Army has mobilized an Emergency Disaster Services team focused on providing feeding, emotional and spiritual care and has 35,000 meals ready for storm survivors. In addition, the American Red Cross has deployed hundreds of trained disaster workers and truckloads of relief supplies, along with numerous emergency response vehicles, to impacted areas. Team Rubicon’s domestic teams have more than 16,000 local volunteers standing by.

Stay Safe After Tropical Storm Beryl

Residents and visitors affected by the storm should be aware of continued risks and should not walk, swim or drive through flood waters.

Residents should continue to closely monitor the path of the storm and follow instructions from local officials.

Stay off the roads. Emergency workers may be assisting people in flooded areas or cleaning up debris. People can help them by staying off the roads and out of the way.

Emergency workers may be assisting people in flooded areas or cleaning up debris. People can help them by staying off the roads and out of the way. Don’t drive through flood waters. Almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles. When driving, look out for flooding in low lying areas at bridges and at highway dips. As little as 6 inches of water may cause people to lose control of their vehicle.

Almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles. When driving, look out for flooding in low lying areas at bridges and at highway dips. As little as 6 inches of water may cause people to lose control of their vehicle. Do not walk or wade in flood waters. The water may be contaminated by oil, gasoline or raw sewage. It may also include dangerous wildlife. For flooded basements, people should never attempt to turn off power or operate circuit breakers while standing in water. Wear gloves and sturdy thick-soled shoes. Do not try to remove heavy debris alone.

The water may be contaminated by oil, gasoline or raw sewage. It may also include dangerous wildlife. For flooded basements, people should never attempt to turn off power or operate circuit breakers while standing in water. Wear gloves and sturdy thick-soled shoes. Do not try to remove heavy debris alone. Avoid downed power or utility lines. Consider all downed lines live with deadly voltage. Stay away and report them immediately to the power or utility company.

As power outages continue to affect the area, FEMA urges residents and business owners to follow these tips to stay safe:

Use generators safely. Generators can be helpful when the power goes out. It is important to know how to use them safely to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and other hazards. Only use them outdoors and away from windows.

Generators can be helpful when the power goes out. It is important to know how to use them safely to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and other hazards. Only use them outdoors and away from windows. Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours and a full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours and a full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours. Disconnect appliances and electronics. Turn off or disconnect appliances, equipment or electronics. Power may return with momentary surges or spikes that can cause damage.

For additional information on staying safe during and after disasters, visit Ready.gov or Listo.gov in Spanish language.