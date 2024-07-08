The Annenberg Roundtable Conversations on Politics, Media, and Society at the 2024 Republican National Convention
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The USC Annenberg Center on Communication Leadership and Policy, in partnership with the Annenberg School at the University of Pennsylvania and in collaboration with POLITICO, is pleased to announce three days of open discussions of important domestic and international issues at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Scheduled from Tuesday, July 16 to Thursday, July 18, these roundtable discussions will feature leading journalists, international figures, historians, and notable political, social, and academic decision-makers. Inspired by the vision of Walter and Leonore Annenberg, the Annenberg Schools have held discussions on politics, media, and society at the national political conventions since 2000 in addition to one or both schools taking students for experiential learning.
Dates and Location:
Dates: July 16-18, 2024
Location: Milwaukee Marriott Downtown, Wisconsin
About the Program:
The Annenberg Roundtable on Politics, Media, and Society at the National Political Conventions is organized by Geoffrey Cowan and Adam Clayton Powell III of the USC Annenberg Center on Communication Leadership and Policy and by David Eisenhower, Marjorie Margolies, and Craig Snyder of the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication. Programs will be presented at both the Republican Convention in Milwaukee and the Democratic Convention in Chicago.
The roundtable discussions in Milwaukee will focus on the evolving role of media in political campaigns, election cybersecurity in the age of AI, intraparty dissent in 2024, why history matters, and international perspectives on U.S. politics.
For a complete schedule, visit https://communicationleadership.usc.edu/events/rnc-2024/
Confirmed Guests:
In addition to the organizers, confirmed guests to date include Washington Post associate editor and national political columnist Karen Tumulty, host of The Record on Newsmax Greta Van Susteren, POLITICO senior Washington correspondent Rachael Bade, CNN political analyst and Republican strategist David Urban, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel senior capitol reporter Molly Beck, Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer David Hume Kennerly, former NPR president John Lansing, national security expert Elizabeth Neumann, and former Congressman and presidential candidate Joe Walsh.
Registration Details:
The Annenberg Roundtables are free and open to the public, but advance registration is required due to limited seating. Refreshments will be served. Attendees can secure their spot by writing to commlead@usc.edu or visiting https://communicationleadership.usc.edu/events/rnc-2024/. For more information, call 213-740-9683.
Open to the Press:
These roundtables are open to the press. Members of the news media are invited to attend, participate, and cover the discussions.
We look forward to welcoming you to these significant and compelling discussions at the 2024 Republican National Convention.
Owen Foster
USC Center for Communication Leadership and Policy
+1 424-230-1199
ofoster@usc.edu