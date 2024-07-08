Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,481 in the last 365 days.

CSX Corporation Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) will release second quarter financial and operating results after the market close on Monday, August 5, 2024. This will be followed by a conference call and live webcast hosted by the company’s management team at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

This release date reflects the Company’s review of the capitalization of prior period engineering materials and labor. The results of this review are not expected to impact free cash flow in past or future periods. Excluding the results of this review, the Company still expects to improve both operating income and operating margin on a sequential basis in the second quarter, and management will provide more details on the earnings call.

Those interested in participating via teleconference may dial 1-888-510-2008. Callers outside the U.S. may dial 1-646-960-0306. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call and use 3368220 as the passcode.

Presentation materials and access to the webcast will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com. Following the earnings call, a webcast replay will be archived on the company’s website.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact: 
Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations
904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications 
855-955-6397


Primary Logo

You just read:

CSX Corporation Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more