21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Walsh circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





8 July 2024





ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Joseph Walsh. There are 16 applicants, of whom seven indicate they are female and three report being minority applicants. Four presently work in the private sector and 12 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 49.06 years.





Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 16 applicants:





Lorne Baker Jason Denney Mondonna Ghasedi Bridget Halquist Christopher Klaverkamp Julia Lasater Amanda McNelly Jeffrey McPherson Curtis Niewald Krista Peyton Ian Simmons Thomas D. Smith Kelly Snyder Dean Stark Ryan Turnage Natalie Warner





The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 25, 2024, at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, Room 381N, in Clayton. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Al Koller III; Matthew Reh, secretary of the commission; Michelle Spirn; and Kelly Wittenbrink.





###





Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



