Dickey’s Barbecue offering Sandwich Deal and FREE Delivery

Texas-style barbecue brand is offering guests $4.99 for pulled pork sandwiches and FREE delivery

Dallas, TX, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to turn up the heat up this summer with some smokin’ hot, summer deals.

After huge success in the Dallas/Ft. Worth market, Dickey’s has decided to expand a local promotion for barbecue enthusiasts across the country. Starting July 8th, 2024, guests can now visit their favorite Dickey’s franchise store and purchase a pulled pork sandwich for only $4.99. This smokin’ special is available all day, every day, and can be purchased in store, online, and on the Dickey’s App with no additional purchase necessary. California Dickey’s stores will offer the promotion for $6.99 per sandwich.

Additionally, and back by popular demand, the historic barbecue brand is bringing back FREE delivery, with a minimum purchase of $10. This deal is only available by ordering on the Dickey’s website or on the Dickey’s App.

“We know that the busy summer months can get expensive with activities, camps and back to school costs,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. “That’s why we’re thrilled to offer barbecue lovers this pulled pork sandwich value deal and Free Delivery for our loyal guests.”

As a reminder, Kids Eat Free on Sundays with a minimum $12 adult meal purchase. Barbecue guests can dine in at their local Dickey’s store or enjoy their pit-smoked meal from the comfort of their own home by ordering online or in the Dickey’s App using code KEFOLO.

“At Dickeys we’ve always valued our guests and seen them as part of the family,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickeys Capital Group, Inc. “We’re excited to bring this tried-and-true sandwich deal into new markets and treat even more Dickey’s guests to this great deal.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

