MDB Capital Collaborates with Mayo Clinic to Advance Anti-Senescence Platform

ADDISON, Texas, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ: MDBH) (“MDB”), a public venture platform focused on launching category-leading deep technology companies, today announced a collaboration through a patent and know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to develop a small molecule anti-senescence platform. This collaboration aims to advance research in longevity and age-related disease prevention.



Senescent cells, which are dysfunctional cells that have permanently stopped dividing, have been implicated in the aging process and the development of chronic low-grade inflammation. This chronic inflammation has been linked to a variety of age-related diseases, including multiple fibrotic conditions that have limited treatment options and poor prognoses.

Studies conducted at Mayo Clinic have shown the potential of the licensed molecule to target and eliminate senescent cells with a significant therapeutic window, reversing fibrosis across multiple conditions. The global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market is projected to reach nearly $45 billion by 2030.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Mayo Clinic to harness clinical and scientific expertise to develop therapeutics that could meaningfully improve patient lives across various conditions,” said Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB.

"Our team is deeply invested in addressing the underlying drivers of aging and fibrotic conditions, which is why we are so excited about this new collaborative effort,” said Dr. Andrew J. Haak, PhD, Assistant Professor and Researcher at Mayo Clinic.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1997, MDB Capital focuses on launching “Big Ideas” into valuable public companies with a better approach to public venture capital. This approach involves community-driven financings of pre-revenue, early-stage deep technology companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for already public companies that fit MDB’s overall criteria for investment.

MDB Capital is the brand under which MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries operate and provide services, which includes a self-clearing broker-dealer and trading platform and an integrated, intellectual property (IP) strategy consulting and law firm.

MDB Capital (a dba of Public Ventures, LLC) is a registered broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC.

For more information, please visit www.mdb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@mdb.com

Media Contact:

press@mdb.com

SOURCE: MDB Capital Holdings, LLC