Logan Ridge Finance Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Call Scheduled for 11:00 am ET on Friday, August 9, 2024

NEW YORK, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: LRFC) (“LRFC,” “Logan Ridge” or the “Company”) to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, after market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.



By Phone: To access the call, please dial (646) 307-1963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 4533143.

A replay of this conference call will be available shortly after the live call through August 16, 2024.

By Webcast: A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wk9wbtnf. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call at www.loganridgefinance.com in the Investor Resources section under Events and Presentations.

About Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: LRFC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Logan Ridge invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is externally managed by Mount Logan Management, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mount Logan Capital Inc. Both Mount Logan Management, LLC and Mount Logan Capital Inc. are affiliates of BC Partners Advisors L.P.

Logan Ridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at loganridgefinance.com.

