Lamar Advertising Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2024 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.



Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634 Passcode: 63104 Live Webcast: www.lamar.com Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com Available through Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time



