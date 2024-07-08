AvidXchange Announces Timing of Its Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that its second quarter 2024 ended June 30, 2024, financial results will be released on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. AvidXchange will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on July 31, 2024, to discuss the company’s financial results.



The call will be broadcast live via webcast at https://ir.avidxchange.com/. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the call will be available on the AvidXchange Investor Relations website.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 1,200,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

Contact:

Subhaash Kumar

skumar1@avidxchange.com

813.760.2309