Celestica Q2 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call Thursday, July 25, 2024

TORONTO, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica’s (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS) second quarter financial results and conference call will take place on Thursday, July 25. The conference call start time is 8:00 a.m. ET. Financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, July 24.

Participants are invited to join the live webcast at:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=408CCB11-9839-
4E12-8BEC-59BEA61D589A&LangLocaleID=1033

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.

Celestica Investor Relations
clsir@celestica.com


